David Geraghty Appointed President of Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. has announced a change in leadership. Dhaval Nanavati, president of YOHTA, has made the decision to leave the company after 11 years with Yokohama/Alliance Tire Group. David Geraghty, who is currently global head of OE and Yokohama’s assembly business, has been appointed to serve as president of YOHTA effective July 25.

Click Here to Read More

Geraghty joined the company in August 2021 and has been instrumental in deepening the company’s relationships with OEMs and starting its assembly business from the ground up, the company says. Before joining the Yokohama group, he led the $3 billion OE business for Cummins Inc. and served as managing director of the company’s North American distribution business, which generated over $4.3 billion in sales. Geraghty will continue to be a member of the YOHT executive committee.