Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Yokohama Tire says its latest commercial product – the 121T – is now on sale in the U.S. Debuting at the recent TMC trade show, the 121T is specifically engineered for trailer use only. The new tire is severe snow service-rated in all weather conditions and is offered in sizes 215/75R17.5 and 235/75R17.5.
Yokohama says the benefits of the 121T include:
- The three-groove tread pattern for reduced rolling resistance and pattern noise for a quiet, fuel-efficient ride.
- Serpentine grooves efficiently remove water from beneath the tread and maximize traction on wet and snowy roads. Concave lug features provide additional traction under wet or slippery conditions.
- The ridged shoulder design reduces the chances for shoulder step-down wear and improves straight-line stability. The funnel-shaped step grooves prevent stones and debris from reaching the bottom of the groove where casing damage occurs.