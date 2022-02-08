Connect with us
Yokohama-Tire-720R-1400

Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Yokohama Tire has added a new commercial tire to its lineup: the 720R. The 720R is a 19.5-in., N-speed-rated drive tire engineered specifically for pickup trucks and last-mile delivery operations, according to Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial product planning. Clauer says the tire is offered in a 225/70R/19.5 size and is now available in the U.S.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The 720R is designed for fast-paced businesses,” he said. “Its deep-tread design is built to last and provides year-round traction for outstanding maneuverability in urban environments.”

Yokohama says the benefits of the 720R include high-speed capabilities, exceptional traction and their ability to last.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Cooper Launches Second-Gen Pro Series Long Haul Steer Tire

Commercial Tires: The Biggest Pain For Your Fleet Customers Is Your Gain

Commercial Tires: The Evolution of Heavy-Duty Balancing & its Necessity Today

Commercial Tires: Tips For Fleet Customers to Avoid Premature Tire Wear

Advertisement

on

Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

on

Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

on

Nokian Adds Additional E-Truck, R-Truck Tire Sizes

on

Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Discount Tire Supply

Phone: 855-550-2626Fax: 909-267-6268
4602 E. Arrow Hwy., Montclair CA 91763
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine