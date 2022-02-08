Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Yokohama Tire has added a new commercial tire to its lineup: the 720R. The 720R is a 19.5-in., N-speed-rated drive tire engineered specifically for pickup trucks and last-mile delivery operations, according to Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial product planning. Clauer says the tire is offered in a 225/70R/19.5 size and is now available in the U.S.

Click Here to Read More

“The 720R is designed for fast-paced businesses,” he said. “Its deep-tread design is built to last and provides year-round traction for outstanding maneuverability in urban environments.”

Yokohama says the benefits of the 720R include high-speed capabilities, exceptional traction and their ability to last.