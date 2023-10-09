Yokohama to Offer Rebates on Select Geolandar Tires this Fall

A variety of Geolandar tires and winter tires are featured in Yokohama Tire’s annual fall rebate promotion, which runs through Oct. 31. During this period, consumers can earn up to $125 in the form of a Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card after purchasing four or five select Yokohama tires.
The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s 2023 fall rebate promotion include:
$125 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card (with five tire purchase):
- Geolandar X-AT;
- Geolandar A/T XD;
- Geolandar M/T G003;
- Geolandar X-MT.
$100 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card (with four tire purchase):
- Geolandar X-AT;
- Geolandar A/T XD;
- Geolandar M/T G003;
- Geolandar X-MT;
- Geolandar X-CV.
$70 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card (with four tire purchase):
- Geolandar A/T G015;
- Geolandar H/T G056;
- Geolandar CV G058;
- BluEarth Winter V906;
- BluEarth Winter V906 SUV;
- Geolandar I/T G072;
- iceGuard G075;
- iceGuard iG53;
- iceGuard iG51v;
- W.Drive WY01.
The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at www.yokohamatire.com/promotions/rebates.