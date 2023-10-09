Yokohama to Offer Rebates on Select Geolandar Tires this Fall

A variety of Geolandar tires and winter tires are featured in Yokohama Tire’s annual fall rebate promotion, which runs through Oct. 31. During this period, consumers can earn up to $125 in the form of a Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card after purchasing four or five select Yokohama tires.

The full list of tires featured in Yokohama’s 2023 fall rebate promotion include:

$125 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card (with five tire purchase):

Geolandar X-AT;

Geolandar A/T XD;

Geolandar M/T G003;

Geolandar X-MT.

$100 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card (with four tire purchase):

Geolandar X-AT;

Geolandar A/T XD;

Geolandar M/T G003;

Geolandar X-MT;

Geolandar X-CV.

$70 Yokohama Mastercard Prepaid card (with four tire purchase):

Geolandar A/T G015;

Geolandar H/T G056;

Geolandar CV G058;

BluEarth Winter V906;

BluEarth Winter V906 SUV;

Geolandar I/T G072;

iceGuard G075;

iceGuard iG53;

iceGuard iG51v;

W.Drive WY01.

The rebate is available at participating Yokohama dealers nationwide and select authorized online dealers. Details of the promotion can be found at www.yokohamatire.com/promotions/rebates.