Yokohama Appoints President of Global OE Business and Growth

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT) announced the appointment of Lawrence Harmon as president of global OE business and growth segments. He will also be a member of the YOHT executive committee.

“As we continue on our growth trajectory, it is imperative that we increase our focus on OEM customers as well as new product segments. Lawrence will drive our assembly business to maturity with OEMs who require complete assembly solutions,” Nitin Mantri, head of OHT division, said.

Yokohama Off-Highway said Harmon brings a wealth of experience spanning over two decades with industry players like Michelin and the Carlstar Group. His comprehensive knowledge and insights are poised to further elevate YOHT’s position in the market, the company said.