 Yokohama Appoints President of Global OE Business and Growth

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
People

Yokohama Appoints President of Global OE Business and Growth

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires named industry veteran Lawrence Harmon to focus on OEM and new segments.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Lawrence-Harmon-YOHTA

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT) announced the appointment of Lawrence Harmon as president of global OE business and growth segments. He will also be a member of the YOHT executive committee.

Related Articles

“As we continue on our growth trajectory, it is imperative that we increase our focus on OEM customers as well as new product segments. Lawrence will drive our assembly business to maturity with OEMs who require complete assembly solutions,” Nitin Mantri, head of OHT division, said.

Yokohama Off-Highway said Harmon brings a wealth of experience spanning over two decades with industry players like Michelin and the Carlstar Group. His comprehensive knowledge and insights are poised to further elevate YOHT’s position in the market, the company said.

You May Also Like

Mike-Sarow-jonathan-burns
Haavisto Niko Nokian
Minoo Mehta BKT
Turbo-wholesale-tires
People

Anyline Appoints its First Chairperson of the Board

Petra Preining becomes Anyline’s inaugural and independent chairperson.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Petra Preining Anyline

Anyline appointed Petra Preining as its first chairperson of the board. Preining will lead the board and ensure as an independent chairperson that Anyline pursues a future-proof strategy to continue to grow the company, Anyline says.

“Anyline is at an exciting stage in its development with an established customer base and singular focus providing value to automotive aftermarket businesses,” Preining said. “I am honored to lead the board of such an innovative Austrian technology company that is making a global impact with its mobile data capture and insights solutions.”

Read Full Article

More People Posts
Ascenso Tires North America Welcomes New Board Member

Dhaval Nanavati, deputy CEO of parent company Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited, has joined the board.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso-Dhaval-Nanavat-1400i
Goodyear Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors

Joseph R. Hinrichs, Max H. Mitchell and Roger J. Wood will join Goodyear’s board of directors.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear BODs
Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO
TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

By Christian Hinton
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400

Other Posts

Yokohama Produces EV Tires Using Renewable Energy

Yokohama said the Shinshiro-Minami Plant’s shift to renewable-energy electricity is expected to reduce the plant’s annual CO2 emissions by about 570 tons.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Japan Plant
Double Coin and CMA Bolster Sales Team with Industry Vets

Double Coin and CMA expand their sales team with industry veterans Jim Crandall and Chad Decker.

By Christian Hinton
Double-Coin-Jim-Crandall_Chad-Decker
Yokohama Tires Chosen as OE for Toyota Midsize SUV

Yokohama OE for the Grand Highlander were developed using Yokohama’s proprietary HAICoLab, an AI-based development framework.

By Christian Hinton
GEOLANDAR-X-CV
Yokohama Upgrades Agri-Transport Tires with High-Load Sizes

Yokohama’s Alliance 885 agri-transport tires now include high-load 850/50R30.5 and 710/40R22.5 sizes.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Alliance_885 30