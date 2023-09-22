 Michelin prevails in IP lawsuit over Chinese KO2 imitation

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Michelin prevails in IP lawsuit over Chinese KO2 imitation

A Canadian court awarded damages to Michelin over Wideway's infringement of BFGoodrich tread IP.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Lawyer-stock

The Michelin Group won a lawsuit against a dealer in Canada for selling a Chinese tire that violates intellectual property rights regarding the BFGoodrich Tires All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire.  

Related Articles

Michelin filed the lawsuit in the Court of Queen’s Bench of New Brunswick in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada (Michelin v. Tire Boys & Auto Service Inc., case no. SJC-52-2022). The suit alleged that the All-Terrain T/A AK3 tire sold under the Wideway brand included a virtually identical tread design to the original BFGoodrich Tires All-Terrain T/A KO tire.   

The tire also had substantially the same features as those protected by intellectual property rights for the All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire, which Michelin manufactures in the United States under its wholly-owned BFGoodrich Tires brand. DOT markings on the Wideway All-Terrain T/A AK3 tire indicate the product is manufactured in China. Tire Boys & Auto Service Inc. and Atlantic Tire King Inc. failed to appear or respond in the lawsuit, which prompted Michelin’s motion for judgment.    

From the court’s order:   

  • The defendants are no longer allowed to sell any Wideway tires.   
  •  The defendants are prevented from infringing Michelin’s “T/A trademark.” 
  • The defendants were charged $50,000 in damages for violating Michelin intellectual property rights.  
  • The defendant was charged $10,000 in costs for intentional disregard and $1,100 as compensation for disbursements.

Michelin said it takes seriously any unauthorized use or infringement of its patents, trademarks or any other intellectual property.  

Michelin previously acted in numerous other countries, alongside the North American filing, to protect its intellectual property rights from Wideway’s alleged infringement.  

The original BFGoodrich Tires All-Terrain T/A KO tire, the predecessor for the current BFGoodrich Tires All-Terrain T/A KO2 product at the center of the litigation, created and defined a new, essential category when it was introduced in 1976. Every tire is stamped with “Baja Champion” on the sidewall, representing its class-winning status in the SCORE Baja 1000. 

You May Also Like

VIP-Tires-Marshfield-Donation
Nokian POWDR
Blacks-Tire-charity
CTS-TIA
News

ATD Sponsors First Responder Appreciation Day

ATD supported the Gary Sinise Foundation’s event celebrating first responders and awarded grants to local fire and police departments.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ATD-GSF

American Tire Distributors (ATD) was the presenting sponsor for ‘First Responder Appreciation Day’ hosted by the Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF) at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. While free to attend, donations made during the event supported GSF’s initiatives, such as building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders and more.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Hankook Tire Announces Grand Slam Rebate Fall Promotion

Consumers who purchase at least four tires from eligible lines will qualify for the Grand Slam Rebate, with savings of up to $100.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-grand-slam-rebate
OTC Introduces 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands

The S012 stands are ideal for mid-size, heavy-duty vehicles, as well as construction, fleet, agricultural and vocational vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
OTC-jack-stand
Tire Discounters Appoints New Leaders in Marketing, Supply Chain

Michael Sarow will serve as head of marketing and Jonathan Burns will serve as vice president of category management.

By Christian Hinton
Mike-Sarow-jonathan-burns
Nexen Tire Approved as OE for Volkswagen’s Latest Atlas Model

Nexen gained OE approval for supplying Roadian GTX tires to Volkswagen’s latest Atlas model.

By Christian Hinton
VW-OE-Nexen-Tyre

Other Posts

Nokian Tyres Relaunches Nordman as Standalone Tire Brand

Studded winter tires, the Nordman North 9 and Nordman North 9 SUV, are the first products under the relaunched brand.

By Christian Hinton
Nordman_North_9
VIP Tires Builds on the Best During 2023 Managers Conference

The goal of the conference was to reaffirm VIP’s workplace culture, with managers participating in a wide range of team building activities.

By David Sickels
VIP-2023-Managers-Conference-Tim-Talking-1400
Michelin’s Magog, Quebec Site Showcases Off-Road Mobility and R&D

This site serves as the global headquarters for Michelin’s off-road tire business line.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Magog
Chapel Hill Tire Donates to CHHS Racing Program

Chapel Hill Tire announced it donated an additional $10,000 to Chapel Hill High School’s automotive program.

By Christian Hinton
donation-stock