 Yokohama Off-Highway Tires Introduces Galaxy Hippo Radial Tire

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires brings a high-traction herringbone lug design to a category the company says is dominated by rock treads.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. has introduced its new Galaxy Hippo all-steel radial tire. The company said this tire pushes traction to a whole new level for bucket loaders and the high-traction pattern is ideal for loaders working in the dirt on construction sites, or on farms and dairy farms.

“We think of rock tread for most loaders, but many of those machines are working in dirt, whether it’s on construction jobs, demolition sites, or on farms,” said Dhananjay Bisht, national product manager—earthmoving, construction and industrial tires for Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, Inc. “The new Galaxy Hippo all-steel radial brings a dirt tread to the category to deliver the extra traction many loader operators need.”

Bisht uses farms as an example of an ideal application for the high-traction Hippo radial.

“On dairy farms and other livestock operations, loaders are used to build silage piles, pack silage, pick up manure, load scales or do dirt work, so farm loaders need reliable grip in any conditions,” he noted. “And we see similar challenges on many construction sites where loaders are in more of an earthmover environment.”

The new Galaxy Hippo all-steel radial delivers better stability under load as a result of its deep, variable-angle lug, Bisht notes, as well as top performance on mud, vegetation and pavement. The lugs on the Hippo radial are thicker than those on the bias-ply Hippo, adding durability and readability, the company said.

Along the outer part of the tread, Yokohama said the lugs are almost perpendicular for maximum traction, and feature aggressive, buttressed shoulders that add extra grab. Toward the center, the lugs curve to form a steeply angled overlap for steady roading and reduced wear at up to 25 mph.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires said its design team also extended and widened the nose of each lug to produce a smoother, more stable ride and reduce scrub wear while running on hard surfaces.

The new Hippo radial features a new cut-and-chip-resistant compound with extra wear resistance on pavement. Below the tread, steel radial belts provide puncture protection and create a larger, flatter footprint to boost traction, flotation and tire life, Bisht added.

The flatter footprint and tire cavity are a result of radial construction, he explains. The radial version of the Galaxy Hippo has a footprint 6% larger than the bias version of the tire in the same size. The flat, even footprint puts more rubber in contact with the ground, improving traction and slowing wear, the company said.

“Radials last a lot longer than bias-ply tires, wearing more slowly and evenly,” Bisht said. “Radials also deliver better traction, and they have a much smoother ride. Operator comfort is a big factor in safety and productivity, and it can make a long day in the operator’s seat feel a lot shorter.”

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires released the Galaxy Hippo all-steel radial in the popular 20.5R25 and 23.5R25 sizes, engineered to fit on existing rims while providing a larger footprint.

