 Yokohama Development Center Promotes New VP of R&D

As the new vice president of research and development, Jeremy Kahrs will take over all daily operations for Yokohama Development Center America.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Jeff Barna, president and CEO of Yokohama Tire Corporation, announced that Jeremy Kahrs has been promoted to vice president of research and development at the Yokohama Development Center America (YDCA) facility in Cornelius, North Carolina.

According to Barna, Kahrs, who was YDCA’s senior director of R&D, will take over all daily operations for YDCA and report directly to Barna.

“Jeremy’s technical expertise, along with his passion for engineering, and his strong dedication to support the R&D team have greatly contributed to YDCA’s success,” Barna said.

VIP Tires & Service Opens New Massachusetts Location

The company now operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
VIP Tires & Service's new location in Lowell, Massachusetts is officially open to the public. The company says local customers can head to VIP’s Lowell store for tires, services and more.

VIP has planned a ribbon-cutting event at 338 Merrimack St., scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24. Mayor Sokhary Chau will be attending the event and Lowell’s town manager, council members and representatives of the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce have all been invited.

Asphalt 9 Launches Lamborghini Revuelto eSports Challenge

The event features two open qualifiers followed by a live-streamed final, with top drivers competing for rewards from Lamborghini.

By Christian Hinton
Point S Launches Networks in Macau and Spain

Point S strengthend its global presence by launching new networks in Macau and Spain, enhancing its coverage across Asia and Europe with a focus on tire and automotive services.

By Christian Hinton
Ascenso Tires North America Welcomes New Board Member

Dhaval Nanavati, deputy CEO of parent company Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited, has joined the board.

By Christian Hinton
McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Dice’s Tire Service

Additionally, the purchase encompasses a Bandag retread facility, raising McCarthy Tire Service’s total retread plant count to 14.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Rubber Supplies Advan Sport Tires to Porsche Cayenne

Yokohama said the tire is targeted for use on three premium car categories — premium high-performance cars, premium high-performance SUVs and premium EVs.

By Christian Hinton
RNR Tire Express Wins Franchise Update Media 2023 Innovation Award

This year, RNR Tire Express was recognized with the Best Limited Budget Campaign Award for their 2022 Father’s Day Giveaway.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Rubber to Supply Geolandar Tires for Asia Cross Country Rally

Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will be seeking its second straight overall AXCR championship on Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 tires.

By Christian Hinton
Autoshop Solutions Partners with Shop-Ware

The partnership unveiled an ROI integration tool to provide clients with insights into real-time marketing expenditures.

By Christian Hinton
