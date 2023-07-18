 Yokohama Tire Adds New Sizes to Geolandar X-AT Range

Yokohama Tire Adds New Sizes to Geolandar X-AT Range

The tiremaker announced 17 new Euro/hard metric sizes will be added to the existing LT-metric sizes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Geolandar-tire-yokohama

Yokohama Tire’s Geolandar X-A extreme all-terrain tire is now available in more sizes. The tire maker announced 17 new Euro/hard metric sizes will be added to the size lineup to pair with the existing LT-metric sizes. The tire, engineered for pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs, will be offered in over 80 sizes total by year’s end, ranging from 15 to 22 inches.

“The Euro/hard-metric sizes allow drivers with a highway all-season tire to upgrade to a more aggressive all-terrain tire with similar load capacity and tire pressure as their OE tire specifications,” Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires, said.

The company said the new X-AT Euro/hard metric sizes are backed by a 50,00-mile limited tread-wear warranty, while the LT-metric sizes will continue to have a 45,000-mile limited tread-wear warranty. 

The company says the Geolandar X-AT includes: 

  • Over 80 15-inch to 22-inch Euro/hard metric and LT metric sizes, including load range F sizes for heavier carrying capacities.
  • Gripping off-road traction is achieved by dynamic, large shoulder blocks that are varied in length to create a biting edge and promote mud- and stone-ejection. Also, the angular center blocks provide extra strength and grip.
  • Off-road durability and improved puncture resistance are assured thanks to Yokohama’s Geo-Shield technology, which features multiple sidewall plies, a high turn-up carcass and a full nylon cap. 
  • Yokohama’s HD2 compound is made of a special triple-polymer blend engineered for reliable long tread life and impressive cut- and chip-resistance.
  • Zig-zag grooves that interrupt airflow to limit pattern and road noise.

