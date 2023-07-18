Yokohama Tire Adds New Sizes to Geolandar X-AT Range

Yokohama Tire’s Geolandar X-A extreme all-terrain tire is now available in more sizes. The tire maker announced 17 new Euro/hard metric sizes will be added to the size lineup to pair with the existing LT-metric sizes. The tire, engineered for pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs, will be offered in over 80 sizes total by year’s end, ranging from 15 to 22 inches.

“The Euro/hard-metric sizes allow drivers with a highway all-season tire to upgrade to a more aggressive all-terrain tire with similar load capacity and tire pressure as their OE tire specifications,” Drew Dayton, Yokohama’s senior product planning manager, consumer tires, said.

The company said the new X-AT Euro/hard metric sizes are backed by a 50,00-mile limited tread-wear warranty, while the LT-metric sizes will continue to have a 45,000-mile limited tread-wear warranty.

The company says the Geolandar X-AT includes: