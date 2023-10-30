 Yokohama Supplies BluEarth Tires for New Honda Mini-Vehicle

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
News

Yokohama Supplies BluEarth Tires for New Honda Mini-Vehicle

The N-BOX mini-vehicle launched in Japan with Yokohama's BluEarth AE-01 as original equipment.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Yokohama Rubber announced that it is supplying its BluEarth AE-01 tires as original equipment (OE) to Honda Motor for use on the automaker’s new mini-vehicle, N-BOX, which was launched in Japan in October 2023. The N-BOX is being equipped with155/65R14 75S size tires.

Related Articles

Yokohama said the BluEarth AE-01 is a fuel-efficient standard tire in the BluEarth tire line, Yokohama’s global tire brand based on the concept of being “environmentally, human, and socially friendly.” It demonstrates excellent fuel-efficiency and a high level of balance between basic performance properties such as quietness, comfortable performance, a comfortable ride, and long life, the manufacturer said.

Yokohama Rubber said many of its BluEarth tires are now coming factory-equipped on gasoline-powered vehicles, hybrid cars and EVs such as a wide variety of new car models, including the latest-model sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and compact cars.

You May Also Like

Schaeffler_AAPEX 2023
align-ultimateadas-main-full
FINAL_TireConnect Logo
News

Michelin to Cease Oklahoma Tire Plant Production by 2025

The site has produced passenger tires since 1970. The gradual wind-down will affect 1,400 employees.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Michelin North America has informed employees, customers, community leaders and other public stakeholders that the company will begin winding down tire production at its Ardmore, OK site, with the goal of completing the process by the end of 2025 or sooner. Rubber-mixing operations at the Ardmore factory are expected to continue.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Aisin Unveils Hybrid Battery Program at AAPEX

Aisin said its remanufactured batteries aim to enhance hybrid vehicle performance and fuel efficiency nationwide.

By Christian Hinton
AISIN-DriveMotorBatteryPack
Hunter’s New Scissor Lifts are on Display at SEMA

Hunter is showcasing its new, longer RX14KL and RX16KL alignment lifts for larger vehicles at SEMA.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-RX14KL_Flush-1400
BYD Equips New EV with Continental EcoContact Tires

The BYD Seal will feature Continental’s 19-inch EcoContact 6 Q as factory-installed original equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-EcoContact-6Q
Cosmo Tires Expands Distribution with New Partner

Mighty Tire Wholesale will distribute Cosmo brand tires under a new agreement.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Other Posts

Rotary Showcases Shop Solutions at 2023 SEMA Show

Rotary will unveil new lifts, a repair table, a mobile ADAS calibrator and more.

By Christian Hinton
VSG_Rotary_SEMA
Kumho Showcases Full Light Truck Tire Lineup at SEMA

Kumho Tire is highlighting its latest all-terrain and mud-terrain tires including the new Road Venture AT52.

By Christian Hinton
Magna Tyres Sponsors Inaugural Ariat Dirt World Summit

Magna will focus on displaying its MAO1+ mining tire, MAO8 earthmover tire and truck tire lineup at Ariat Dirt World Summit.

By Christian Hinton
MAGNA TYRES ARIAT DIRT
Autel Donates ADAS Calibration Packages to Collision Repair Schools

Autel is using its partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to develop safety curriculum.

By Christian Hinton
Autel_CREF