Yokohama Supplies BluEarth Tires for New Honda Mini-Vehicle

Yokohama Rubber announced that it is supplying its BluEarth AE-01 tires as original equipment (OE) to Honda Motor for use on the automaker’s new mini-vehicle, N-BOX, which was launched in Japan in October 2023. The N-BOX is being equipped with155/65R14 75S size tires.

Yokohama said the BluEarth AE-01 is a fuel-efficient standard tire in the BluEarth tire line, Yokohama’s global tire brand based on the concept of being “environmentally, human, and socially friendly.” It demonstrates excellent fuel-efficiency and a high level of balance between basic performance properties such as quietness, comfortable performance, a comfortable ride, and long life, the manufacturer said.

Yokohama Rubber said many of its BluEarth tires are now coming factory-equipped on gasoline-powered vehicles, hybrid cars and EVs such as a wide variety of new car models, including the latest-model sedans, SUVs, sports cars, and compact cars.