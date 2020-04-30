Yokohama Advan Sport V107 OE on BMW X3, X4 Models

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. has been supplying its “Advan Sport V107” tires to the BMW Group for use as original equipment (OE) on the German premium carmaker’s BMW X3 and X4 models since July 2019.

Click Here to Read More

The cars are being equipped with 225/60R18 104W size tires. Advan Sport V107” tires are replacing the “Advan Sport V105” tires that have been used as OE on the two BMW models since 2018.

The Advan Sport V107 is a high-performance tire developed by Yokohama Rubber primarily for use on high-power premium automobiles. Yokohama says the installed tire size maintains the high driving performance and superior comfort and safety features of the previously supplied Advan Sport V105 tires, while delivering even more superior rolling resistance, as indicated by the tires receiving the EU labeling system’s highest “A” grade for rolling resistance.

The tires being supplied for the BMW X3 and X4 models were jointly developed with BMW and bear the German automaker’s star mark symbol of approval on the tire sidewall.