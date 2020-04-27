Yokohama Advan Sport V107 Tire is OE on GLS 63-Series

Mercedes-AMG has selected Yokohama Rubber ‘s Advan Sport V107 tires as original equipment for the new GLS 63 4MATIC+ cars.

Yokohama began supplying the tires in October 2019 in two sizes – 285/45ZR22 114Y size front tires and 325/40ZR22 114Y size rear tires.

The Advan Sport V107 is a high-performance tire developed by Yokohama Rubber primarily for use on high-power premium cars. Yokohama says the Advan Sport V107 improves upon the driving performance delivered by its predecessor Advan Sport V105 tires while maintaining the comfort and safety of the V105. The tires were jointly developed with Mercedes-AMG and bear the automaker’s “MO1” mark of approval on the tire sidewall.