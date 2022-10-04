Connect with us
Tires

Yokohama Tire Launches New Advan Sport V107

Yokohama Tire’s ultra-high performance Advan line has a new family member: the Advan Sport V107. This new tire is initially available in 54 sizes ranging from 18 to 22 in., with more sizes up to 23-in. fitments slated for release in early 2023.

Yokohama Tire says this new addition to the Advan series features:

  • An ultra-microsilica compound for improving grip on both wet and dry surfaces.
  • Improved steering performance on dry roads by efficiently transferring power to the road surface via its Rayon matrix body ply and an advanced tread design with solid center ribs for enhanced steering and cornering response.
  • Rayon and Polyamide cap plies create an improved cross-sectional shape which provides even pressure on the road surface for improved steering and cornering.
  • Uniquely shaped sipes located along the inner ribs reduce external vehicle noise.

For more of the latest on Yokohama Tire, browse our other articles on the topic.

