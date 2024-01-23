 Hankook Tire launches Kinergy XP all-season, grand touring tire 

The Kinergy XP is the first grand touring tire in the Kinergy line-up designed for compact, medium, and large and high-performance SUVs, as well as sedans.

By David Sickels
Hankook Tire revealed the latest in its Kinergy line of products, the Kinergy XP all-season, grand touring tire. Designed to deliver control and comfort in all seasons, the Kinergy XP is the first grand touring tire in the Kinergy line-up designed for compact, medium, and large and high-performance SUVs, as well as sedans.

“All-season tires need to perform reliably in a variety of weather and road conditions,” Rob Williams, president of Hankook Tire America Corp said. “Our latest all-season grand touring tire, Kinergy XP is designed to do just that – with improved wet and snow braking performance. In addition to these handling enhancements, drivers can look forward to enjoying a more comfortable and quiet ride with longer tread life that we’re backing with a 75,000-mile warranty.”

Hankook said its Kinergy tires are built to meet the everyday needs of drivers with well-balanced performance and ride quality in all-season and all-weather environments, and are designed for a range of vehicles from compacts and sedans to medium and large SUVs. Kinergy XP joins other Kinergy tires such as the all-weather Kinergy 4S2, the premium touring all-season Kinergy PT for passenger and crossover vehicles, and the standard all-weather touring Kinergy ST.

Kinergy XP has been engineered to perform year-round in most weather conditions, including rain and light snow, while maximizing cabin comfort and longevity of the tire, Hankook said. Kinergy XP tires feature innovations such as:

  • A new all-season performance compound with advanced silica, which improves wet handling by 6% and wet braking by 2%, compared to its predecessor;
  • Outstanding performance on snowy roads thanks to increased sipe density, 3D sipes and beveled edges on shoulder grooves that improve snow acceleration by 15% and snow braking by 14%, compared to its predecessor;
  • Treadlife that lasts up to 20% longer compared to its predecessor thanks to Corvex Tread Radius Technology to provide even tread wear, high flexible materials to maintain flexibility and an optimized foot shape;
  • A reduction in cabin noise of up to 5% compared to major competitors as a result of knurling
    technology, expanding shoulder grooves and optimized multi-pitch sequencing to reduce tread pattern noise.

The Kinergy XP will be available beginning in January in 41 sizes ranging from 16- to 20 in., with additional sizes to be introduced at a later date. Kinergy XP comes with a road hazard warranty, 30-day free trial and a 75,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

