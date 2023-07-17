 Yokohama Rubber to Add E+ Mark to EV Tires

Yokohama Rubber to Add E+ Mark to EV Tires

Yokohama said it is already supplying its tires as original equipment (OE) for a number of EVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
E+ Yokohama EV

The Yokohama Rubber Co. will be applying a new proprietary “E+” mark to its tires for passenger cars, trucks and buses that have special qualities needed by EVs. Yokohama said it is already supplying its tires as original equipment (OE) for a number of EVs, including the BMW iX3, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, and Lexus RZ, crossover SUVs from Toyota Motor (the bZ4X) and Subaru (the Solterra) and mini-vehicles like the Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi Motors’ eK X EV.

Yokohama said it will accelerate its development of replacement market tires for EVs by applying various technologies cultivated through its development of OE tires.

