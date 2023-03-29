Women In Trucking Association Announces Gold Partnership

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has welcomed Bridgestone Americas as its newest Gold Level Partner. LaTres Jarrett, executive director of TBR at Bridgestone Americas, will serve on the board of directors.

In 2022, the company was a Platinum Sponsor of WIT’s Accelerate! Conference & Expo held in Dallas, TX Nov. 13-16 and virtually Dec. 6-7. Additionally, Bridgestone Americas says it further supports the association, as Samantha McCracken, strategic operations manager, is a member of the content advisory council.

Founded in 2007, the Women In Trucking Association was established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize the obstacles they face. Currently, the organization is a resource for nearly 8,000 corporate and individual members located in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as Japan, Australia, Sweden, South Africa and New Zealand.