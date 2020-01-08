What’s Treading, Ep. 8: Tirescanner and Tire E-Commerce

It’s been a little over a year since Michael Welch created TireScanner, a tire buying website that connects customers looking to buy tires with dealers in their area that have the tires they need. You may be thinking: this isn’t a new concept. But the difference with Tirescanner is that retailers collect the full cost of what they charge for service in addition to the profit they make off the tire sale. We caught up with Michael at the 2019 SEMA Show to review Tirescanner’s first year in business and get his take on how the online tire retail landscape is evolving.