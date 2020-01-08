Connect with us

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 8: Tirescanner and Tire E-Commerce

Madeleine Winer

on

It’s been a little over a year since Michael Welch created TireScanner, a tire buying website that connects customers looking to buy tires with dealers in their area that have the tires they need. You may be thinking: this isn’t a new concept. But the difference with Tirescanner is that retailers collect the full cost of what they charge for service in addition to the profit they make off the tire sale. We caught up with Michael at the 2019 SEMA Show to review Tirescanner’s first year in business and get his take on how the online tire retail landscape is evolving.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Listen above or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

What's Treading, Ep. 8: Tirescanner and Tire E-Commerce

on

What's Treading, Ep. 7: 2019 Top Shop Winner on Tech, the Tire Industry and Advice

on

What's Treading, Ep. 6: SEMA Prep with the Pros

on

What's Treading, Ep. 5: Retread Technology Now & in the Future
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

News: Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

People: Hankook Tire America Announces Soo II Lee as New President

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Bridgestone Launches All-Position Tire for Regional Pickup, Delivery Service Fleets

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Whats Treading Alpio Barbara Top Shop 2019 Whats Treading Alpio Barbara Top Shop 2019

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 7: 2019 Top Shop Winner on Tech, the Tire Industry and Advice
Whats Treading SEMA 2019 Whats Treading SEMA 2019

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 6: SEMA Prep with the Pros
What's Treading Retreach Technology What's Treading Retreach Technology

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 5: Retread Technology Now & in the Future

Podcasts

What’s Treading, Ep. 3: Delving into Tire Retail Data
Connect