News/Tirescanner
May 3, 2019

Tirescanner.com Appoints Vice President of Sales

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

Sullivan Tire Celebrates 64 Years with Goodyear Blimp Flight

Tirescanner.com Appoints Vice President of Sales

Max Finkelstein Takes Dealers to Aruba for Annual Max Elite Trip

TBC Brands Releases Power King xERT-3HD OTR Tire

Bridgestone Reports 'Steady Progress' on 100% Sustainability by 2050

Scott Shriber Appointed Group Publisher of Content for Babcox Media

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Tread Connection Partners with Industry Veterans to Accelerate Growth

TBC Brands Introduces the Harvest King Field Pro AR R-1W

Tirescanner-Scott-Friedman
Scott Friedman

Tirescanner.com has appointed former Jack Williams director of marketing Scott Friedman as its vice president of sales.

Prior to his three years at Jack Williams, Friedman worked in start-ups and led the marketing agency Stream for four years as their director of client services with a particular focus on the automotive and tire industry delivering brand and digital marketing solutions.

“What is particularly exciting about this appointment is Scott’s experience in running one of the country’s best independent chains of tire retailers, which means he appreciates the value the Tirescanner offer brings to retailers and is therefore really well placed to help us communicate that message countrywide to other top retailers looking to increase their share of online sales at low cost,” Tirescanner President Mike Welch said of the appointment.

Show Full Article