Tirescanner.com Appoints Vice President of Sales

Scott Friedman

Tirescanner.com has appointed former Jack Williams director of marketing Scott Friedman as its vice president of sales.

Prior to his three years at Jack Williams, Friedman worked in start-ups and led the marketing agency Stream for four years as their director of client services with a particular focus on the automotive and tire industry delivering brand and digital marketing solutions.

“What is particularly exciting about this appointment is Scott’s experience in running one of the country’s best independent chains of tire retailers, which means he appreciates the value the Tirescanner offer brings to retailers and is therefore really well placed to help us communicate that message countrywide to other top retailers looking to increase their share of online sales at low cost,” Tirescanner President Mike Welch said of the appointment.