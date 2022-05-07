Connect with us
Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) Co-Sponsors REPAIR Act

Christian Hinton

on

U.S. Representative Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) has co-sponsored the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR Act). Introduced in February 2022 by U.S. Representative Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) to provide consumers rights to their vehicle’s repair and maintenance data and safeguard a free and fair repair market, the REPAIR Act (H.R. 6570) is the only Federal right to repair legislation that addresses this need in the automotive industry.

The Auto Care Association, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), CAR (Consumer Access to Repair) Coalition, and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) say they applaud the act.

Rep. Davidson is an automotive industry alumnus who ran his family business: a small-batch machining and fabricating business that was transformed into a high-volume contract fabrication and injection molding manufacturer during his tenure.

