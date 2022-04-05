SEMA Report: CUVs Represent an Emerging Opportunity

According to SEMA , CUVs are the fastest-selling type of vehicle in the United States, accounting for 45% of passenger vehicles sold in 2021. They are also the most common type of vehicle on the road, accounting for almost one in four vehicles on the road, according to the new “CUV Market Snapshot” from SEMA Market Research.

The report, which helps businesses better understand the CUV market and identify opportunities, provides a detailed analysis of the CUV landscape, opportunities for the aftermarket, accessorizer profiles, and an outlook for the future.

SEMA says that as vehicle preferences among Americans change, light trucks (pickups, SUVs, CUVs, and vans) are becoming a larger share of the overall vehicle population. According to SEMA, OEMs are shifting production away from passenger cars to more profitable light-truck platforms, largely driven by CUVs.

Additional key findings from the SEMA report include: