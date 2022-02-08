Connect with us
Mass-Right-to-repair

News

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush Introduces Repair Act

Advertisement
Avatar

on

United States Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) introduced the “Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (Repair) Act.” Rush says the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 288 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles, 70% of which are maintained by independent repair facilities, according to the Auto Care Association.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to Bush, the Repair Act will tackle issues like preserving consumer access to high-quality and affordable vehicle repair by ensuring that vehicle owners and their repairers of choice have access to necessary repair and maintenance tools and data as vehicles continue to become more advanced.

Bush says these barriers limit consumer choice in where to repair their motor vehicles and increase the cost to repair and maintain vehicles. The Repair Act aims to reduce these barriers, putting consumers’ interests first, the association says.

The bill has been introduced on the heels of three pivotal moments for consumer choice in repair. In November 2020, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly voiced their support for Ballot Question 1 (also known as Right to Repair) with 75% of the vote, which preserves their right as vehicle owners to have access to and control of their vehicle’s mechanical data necessary for service and repair at the shops of their choice.

Advertisement

In May 2021, the FTC released its Nixing the Fix report which highlighted barriers that vehicle manufacturers have instituted to squash a consumer’s right to repair. The FTC strongly supports expanding consumer repair options and found “scant evidence” for repair restrictions imposed by original equipment manufacturers. And in July 2021, President Biden issued the “Promoting Competition in the American Economy” executive order which encouraged the FTC to address anti-competitive repair restrictions.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Titan Enters Deal on New Kubota Branded Tires

News: TireHub Announces Recipients of its First Scholarship Program

News: Wix Filters Introduced 286 New Parts in 2021

News: Select Bridgestone Retail Operations Expanding EV Services

Advertisement

on

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush Introduces Repair Act

on

Yokohama Rubber Subsidiary Supports Thai Villages in Need

on

Nokian Tyres Launches Sustainability Innovation Challenge

on

Bridgestone Recalls Certain Firestone Transforce Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Commercial Tires: Reducing Commercial Truck Fuel Costs Starts with Tire Care

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Bridgestone Teases Touring, UHP Tires for 2022

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Tire Industry Pros Share Their Top Motivators for Success

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.

Apollo Vredestein Tires Inc.
Contact: Rene WoltersPhone: 770-302-2163Fax: 770-234-4158
1175 Peachtree St. NE, 10th Floor, Atlanta GA 30361
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

U.S. AutoForce To Acquire Max Finkelstein Inc.
goodyear-executive-appt-1400 goodyear-executive-appt-1400

People

Goodyear Names Senior Director Of Investor Relations

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Moore’s Tire Sales’ Bill Watkins Shares Keys to Quick Service
SRNA CFO Toby Beiner SRNA CFO Toby Beiner

People

SRNA Promotes Toby Beiner to Chief Financial Officer
Connect
Tire Review Magazine