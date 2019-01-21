Virginia Tire & Auto Opens 15th Location

Virginia Tire & Auto, a Fairfax-based full-service provider of automotive maintenance, repair and tire services, opened its first location in the Richmond area at 7501 Harpers Green Way, in Harpers Mill on Jan. 16.

This opening, which marked Virginia Tire & Auto’s 15th store in Virginia, features:

11 bays

State-of-the-art equipment

Extended hours

Friendly, knowledgeable ASE-Certified technicians

Free Wi-Fi in a clean and comfortable waiting area

Loaner car service

Dedicated customer shuttle

Kids play area

Virginia Tire & Auto has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Julie Holmes, president of Virginia Tire & Auto, said, “As we expand further into Virginia, we continue to deliver the exceptional customer service and matchless experience my father began in 1976. We are honored and humbled that for 40 years our customers have relied on our commitment to car care service at all of our locations.”

Gary Spencer, the new shop’s manager,” says, “Virginia Tire & Auto is looking forward to serving the Harpers Mill community, offering the newest in automotive technologies with incomparable customer care,”