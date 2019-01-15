Max Finkelstein Opens 15th Distribution Center

This is Max Finkelstein’s second location in Virginia, having previously opened a distribution center in Winchester in the spring of 2017. The new facility brings Max Finkelstein’s total number of distribution centers to 15.

“We are excited to finally have a presence in Richmond, a strategic market with a successful customer base, while also allowing us to service surrounding markets in southern Virginia, including Norfolk and Newport News,” says Brian Finkelstein, vice president of sales for the company.

Max Finkelstein, Inc., a family owned and operated company, is headquartered in Astoria, New York and is a distributor of consumer, commercial, and specialty tires by Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Bridgestone, Firestone, Fuzion, Pirelli, Kumho, Falken, Ohtsu, Kenda, Presa, Carlisle and several other supporting brands. The new distribution center, located at 1962 Ruffin Mill Road in Colonial Heights, Virginia, stocks and supplies the full assortment of consumer, commercial, and specialty tire brands and marketing programs offered by MFI.

