News

Virginia Tire & Auto Opens 18th Location

The Leesburg location, which opened in June 2021, is its 18th facility in Northern Virginia and the seventh location in Loudoun County.

Madeleine Winer

on

Virginia Tire and Auto Lesburg VA store

Virginia Tire & Auto, Tire Review‘s 2011 Top Shop Winner, celebrated the grand opening of its newest location on Robinson Mill Plaza SE in Leesburg, Virginia. The McLean, Virginia-based, women-owned tire dealer hosted racing legend and Firestone brand ambassador Mario Andretti at the opening Oct. 15.

Virginia Tire & Auto has been in business since 1976. The Leesburg location, which opened in June 2021, is its 18th facility in Northern Virginia and the seventh location in Loudoun County. Andretti visited with fans and signed autographs outside the store.

MarioAndrettiandFans 1400

on

Garage Studio

