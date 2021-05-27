Inside the Firestone Garage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

With the 105th running of Indianapolis 500 set for the upcoming Memorial weekend, Bridgestone Americas Motorsports invited the media to a virtual walkthrough of the Firestone Garage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Cara Adams, director of race tire engineering and manufacturing, hosted the virtual tour and interview with Hélio Castroneves, three-time Indy 500 champion.

“Our sport of racing dates back over 100 years to the very first Indy 500 in 1911, when our tires carried Ray Harroun to victory through the checkered flag on our tires,” Adams said. “Ever since, Firestone has worked to constantly evolve all race tire technology, and in return, advance innovation of our tire and its entire portfolio.”

Spanning 200 laps in 500 miles, the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is tough on tires. That’s why the tires used for the Indianapolis 500 are unique to others, with a specific design and construction, said Adams.

The Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 tires are a racing slick, with a tread that is roughly two credit cards thick, explained Adams. This maximizes the tire’s footprint that comes into contact with the track and helps manage heat buildup in the tire at high speeds.

As Adams and Castroneves engaged in a fun and casual conversation about the demands of race day on drivers and their machines, tire technology and design were a focal point.

“Tires are extremely important. I don’t think people realize that,” said Castroneves. “The tires are actually able to tell the drivers what the car is doing, they’re the ones in contact with the asphalt.”