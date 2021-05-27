Connect with us

News

Inside the Firestone Garage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Cara Adams, director of race tire engineering and manufacturing, hosted the virtual tour and an interview with Hélio Castroneves, three-time Indy 500 champion.
Advertisement
Avatar

on

With the 105th running of Indianapolis 500 set for the upcoming Memorial weekend, Bridgestone Americas Motorsports invited the media to a virtual walkthrough of the Firestone Garage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Cara Adams, director of race tire engineering and manufacturing, hosted the virtual tour and interview with Hélio Castroneves, three-time Indy 500 champion.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Our sport of racing dates back over 100 years to the very first Indy 500 in 1911, when our tires carried Ray Harroun to victory through the checkered flag on our tires,” Adams said. “Ever since, Firestone has worked to constantly evolve all race tire technology, and in return, advance innovation of our tire and its entire portfolio.”

Spanning 200 laps in 500 miles, the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is tough on tires. That’s why the tires used for the Indianapolis 500 are unique to others, with a specific design and construction, said Adams.

The Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 tires are a racing slick, with a tread that is roughly two credit cards thick, explained Adams. This maximizes the tire’s footprint that comes into contact with the track and helps manage heat buildup in the tire at high speeds.

As Adams and Castroneves engaged in a fun and casual conversation about the demands of race day on drivers and their machines, tire technology and design were a focal point.

“Tires are extremely important. I don’t think people realize that,” said Castroneves. “The tires are actually able to tell the drivers what the car is doing, they’re the ones in contact with the asphalt.”

Advertisement

The technology enhancements and design of the tires are constantly improving based on driver tests and feedback, explained Adams.

“Our engineers are continually evolving as far as our technology and design,” said Adams. “We make sure that we have the best tires year over year, so driver input is helpful.”

Castroneves said Firestone tires are a part of his success and achievements on the racetrack. He credits the consistency of the tires over the years to ensure speed, safety and security.

“Trust is important. Going 238 mph at the first corner, you have to hope it’s going to stick,” said Castroneves. “I trust the setup of the car, and I trust my engineers. You go into your first lap fully confident it’s going to be okay.”

The green flag for this year’s race will drop at 12:45 p.m. EST Sunday, May 30 on NBC and NBCSports.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Sailun Group Launches Sailun Tire Americas

News: IBI Opens New Facility in Mexico

News: Survey: More Americans to Use Solely Cars for Vacations

News: Goodyear Releases Corporate Responsibility Report

Advertisement

on

Inside the Firestone Garage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

on

Tire Review Observing Memorial Day

on

Nokian Tyres Adds Production Shifts at Tennessee Factory

on

DOC: Tariffs to Remain on Certain Imported PLT Tires
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kafko International Ltd.

Kafko International Ltd.
Contact: Rick MorgandoPhone: 8477630333Phone: 8477630333Fax: 8477630334
3555 W Howard St, Skokie IL 60076
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

tire_safety_pack tire_safety_pack

News

TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month
Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires

News

Yokohama Reports Record-High Sales in Q1 2021
Nokian-Warehouse Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse
McCarthy-Tire-Service McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group
Connect
Tire Review Magazine