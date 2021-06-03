Connect with us
VAtire

News

Virginia Tire & Auto Opens New Leesburg Location

The new store is located at 105 Robinson Mill Plaza in southeast Leesburg, Virginia.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Virginia Tire & Auto has announced the opening of its 18th location, Virginia Tire & Auto of Leesburg. The new store is located at 105 Robinson Mill Plaza in southeast Leesburg, Virginia.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

The company is female-owned and operated, and provides a variety of automotive maintenance, repair and tire services in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Chesterfield counties.

The company says the new facility will be open Monday–Saturday from 7:30 am–5:00 pm. The store features state-of-the-art equipment, a comfortable waiting area, complimentary refreshments, free Wi-Fi and a kids’ play area. For longer service visits, customers can take advantage of a free shuttle service and loaner cars.

Virginia Tire & Auto of Leesburg is offering $20 off oil changes through July 31.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone Retail Donates to Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

News: Continental Tire Announces June Promotion

News: Westlake Tyre Launches Global Website

News: ASE Announces Automotive Service Professionals Month

Advertisement

on

Virginia Tire & Auto Opens New Leesburg Location

on

2030 Emissions Targets: How Can Companies Get There?

on

Amit Tolani Named Chief Executive of CEAT Specialty

on

Toyo Tires Automotive Photo Contest Returns
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Arnott Inc.

Arnott Inc.
Contact: Doug TaylorPhone: 321-868-3016Fax: 321-868-3703
100 Sea Ray Dr., Merritt Island FL 32953
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

tire_safety_pack tire_safety_pack

News

TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month
Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires

News

Yokohama Reports Record-High Sales in Q1 2021
Nokian-Warehouse Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse
McCarthy-Tire-Service McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group
Connect
Tire Review Magazine