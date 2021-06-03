Virginia Tire & Auto Opens New Leesburg Location

Virginia Tire & Auto has announced the opening of its 18th location, Virginia Tire & Auto of Leesburg. The new store is located at 105 Robinson Mill Plaza in southeast Leesburg, Virginia.

The company is female-owned and operated, and provides a variety of automotive maintenance, repair and tire services in Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, and Chesterfield counties.



The company says the new facility will be open Monday–Saturday from 7:30 am–5:00 pm. The store features state-of-the-art equipment, a comfortable waiting area, complimentary refreshments, free Wi-Fi and a kids’ play area. For longer service visits, customers can take advantage of a free shuttle service and loaner cars.

Virginia Tire & Auto of Leesburg is offering $20 off oil changes through July 31.