VIP Tires & Service Opens Third Vermont Location

The finished 8,670 sq.-ft. renovated space features eight service bays, onsite tire storage space for 2,000 tires, and a Hunter Engineering drive-thru alignment quick check system.

VIP Tires & Service announced the official opening of its third Vermont store in Burlington, making it the 64th store in New England. The new store is located at 140 Riverside Avenue and officially opened to the public on June 23.

The company says it is celebrating with discounts for new customers and charity: Between June 28 and July 11, customers can buy three tires and get the fourth free, for all tire brands and all tire sizes. Between June 28 and Aug. 7, VIP will host the Oil Changes for Education program where every oil change costs $10, and 100% of the proceeds go to local Burlington schools.

Bryce Campbell, a VIP manager-in-training at the Williston store for the past year, will lead the VIP team as manager for the Burlington store and will oversee all operations at the location.

