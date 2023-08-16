 VIP Tires & Service Opens New Massachusetts Location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

VIP Tires & Service Opens New Massachusetts Location

The company now operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Lowell-VIP-tires

VIP Tires & Service‘s new location in Lowell, Massachusetts is officially open to the public. The company says local customers can head to VIP’s Lowell store for tires, services and more.

Related Articles

VIP has planned a ribbon-cutting event at 338 Merrimack St., scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24. Mayor Sokhary Chau will be attending the event and Lowell’s town manager, council members and representatives of the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce have all been invited.

“Countless customers depend on VIP for tires and a wide range of services, and our recent store opening in Lowell further expands our presence in New England,” Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP, said. “One of VIP’s top priorities is to become a key member of the Lowell community, and this is an important step in the right direction.”

Based in Auburn, Maine, the company operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

You May Also Like

Ascenso-Dhaval-Nanavat-1400i
dice-logo--mccarthy
RNR-Tire-Express-innovations-award-1400
Autoshop-Solutions-partnership
News

TIA to Use Online Registration System for 2024 OTR Tire Conference

People registered for the conference will be able to modify their registration as needed online at any time. 

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
2024-OTR-Tire-Conference

Delegates planning to attend the Tire Industry Association’s (TIA) 69th Annual Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Conference Feb. 21-24, 2024, in Las Vegas will now use an online system to register and manage itinerary.

TIA’s vice president of meetings and events, LaKisha Pindell, said "the new system gives attendees and group administrators full control over their registration experience, allowing signups for leisure programs, paying invoices via credit card or requesting an invoice, and making changes to registrations. It’s a much more robust system that also provides better tracking tools such as identifying which industry segments delegates represent.” 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Chapel Hill Tire Recognized for Three Annual Awards

Chapel Hill Tire wins “Best Places to Work,” “Best in Chapel Hill,” and a Chamber of Commerce nomination.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
Continental, Bill Morgan Tire Announce Retread Partnership

With this new facility and partnership, Bill Morgan Tire said it expects to do more than 15,000 retreads in the first year of offering the service.

By Christian Hinton
continental-retreadded-tires
Monro Announces New Sponsorship, Performance Review Technology

Monro launched its USATNC sponsorship and ConfiDrive Performance Review technology for customers to grade techs real time.

By Christian Hinton
Monro-Battery-Installation
TIA, MOHR Retail to Offer Two Leadership Training Classes

The virtual leadership classes are designed to help develop the interpersonal and leadership skills.

By Christian Hinton
TIA-Training

Other Posts

American Omni Trading Adds New Sizes to Lancaster PLT Tire Lineup

AOT is expanding its PLT offering for the Lancaster brand with the addition of 33 popular sizes across multiple product lines.

By Christian Hinton
lancaster-combo tires new sizes
RNR Tire Express Kicks Off Back-to-School Giveaway

In collaboration with 96 franchise locations, RNR will donate over 5,000 backpacks loaded with school supplies.

By Christian Hinton
giveaway-RNR-Tires-1400
Hankook Joins Sustainable Automotive Industry Partnership

Hankook said it aims to work in teams to tackle sustainability challenges and strengthen ties to promote environmental best practices.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Company-HQ
Fanttik Unveils X9 Tire Inflator

Fanttik’s X9 Tire Inflator is a cordless tire inflator and can fill at 17 liters per minute, reaching a maximum pressure of 150 PSI.

By Christian Hinton
Fanttik tire inflator