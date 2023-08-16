VIP Tires & Service Opens New Massachusetts Location

VIP Tires & Service‘s new location in Lowell, Massachusetts is officially open to the public. The company says local customers can head to VIP’s Lowell store for tires, services and more.

VIP has planned a ribbon-cutting event at 338 Merrimack St., scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24. Mayor Sokhary Chau will be attending the event and Lowell’s town manager, council members and representatives of the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce have all been invited.

“Countless customers depend on VIP for tires and a wide range of services, and our recent store opening in Lowell further expands our presence in New England,” Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP, said. “One of VIP’s top priorities is to become a key member of the Lowell community, and this is an important step in the right direction.”

Based in Auburn, Maine, the company operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.