Connect with us
USTMA-National-Tire-Safety-Week-1400

News

USTMA Gives National Tire Safety Week Tips

Advertisement
Avatar

on

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) kicked off its annual tire safety awareness campaign, National Tire Safety Week, last week, which ran from June 27– July 3. This initiative was intended to educate consumers, motorists and fleets about tire care, safety and maintenance.   

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

U.S. tire manufacturers recommend drivers check tire pressure at least monthly, regularly check tire tread depth and ensure vehicle tires are rotated and properly aligned. Proper maintenance and periodic inspections by a tire professional are essential for optimum performance and service life of tires and can help ensure lower overall environmental impacts, the USTMA says. 

To help motorists remember these important tire maintenance actions, USTMA encourages drivers to remember the acronym “P.A.R.T.”—Pressure, Alignment, Rotation and Tread. Tire safety essentials are especially important this year as significant numbers of motorists are back in their cars embarking on summer road trips.   

Advertisement

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has reported that drivers are more comfortable traveling now than any other time since the pandemic began, with increased fuel prices having minimal impact on vacation and road trip plans. A 2021 survey co-led by USTMA showed that 70% of drivers across the U.S. reported not checking their tire pressure in the 30 days prior, despite professional recommendations to do so at least once a month. USTMA is committed to helping consumers understand important facts about tire care and maintenance, especially as the travel season peaks as expected.  

This year, the chairs of the Congressional Tire Caucus, Reps. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) and Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), introduced a resolution honoring National Tire Safety Week. The bipartisan bill was co-sponsored by Reps. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) and Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Nokian Tyres Initiates a Controlled Exit from Russia

People: Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth

News: Proposed Legislation Would Give Tax Deduction for Buying Retreads

News: Goodyear Releases Corporate Responsibility 2021 Report

Advertisement

on

USTMA Gives National Tire Safety Week Tips

on

Sensata Develops Bluetooth TPMS System

on

Nokain Tyres Boasts Savings from Solar Energy at Dayton Factory

on

Big O Tires Earned $1 Billion, Now Its Eyes are On the Future
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Service: The Brake Pad Copper Controversy

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.
Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone Recall 1400 Bridgestone Recall 1400

News

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Recalls Certain G159 Tires

People

TireHub Hires Grant Dismore as Vice President of Operations
Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S USA Invests In Aggressive Growth Plans In the Mid-South
Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals Bridgestone-TireConnect-Functionalit-Enable-Direct-Referrals

News

Bridgestone’s TireConnect Enables Direct Referrals
Connect
Tire Review Magazine