USTMA Gives National Tire Safety Week Tips

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) kicked off its annual tire safety awareness campaign, National Tire Safety Week, last week, which ran from June 27– July 3. This initiative was intended to educate consumers, motorists and fleets about tire care, safety and maintenance.

U.S. tire manufacturers recommend drivers check tire pressure at least monthly, regularly check tire tread depth and ensure vehicle tires are rotated and properly aligned. Proper maintenance and periodic inspections by a tire professional are essential for optimum performance and service life of tires and can help ensure lower overall environmental impacts, the USTMA says. To help motorists remember these important tire maintenance actions, USTMA encourages drivers to remember the acronym “P.A.R.T.”—Pressure, Alignment, Rotation and Tread. Tire safety essentials are especially important this year as significant numbers of motorists are back in their cars embarking on summer road trips.

