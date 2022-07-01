USTMA Applauds NHTSA Action on Mislabeled UTV/ATV Tires

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association applauds the recent information letter issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration advising tire dealers and distributors that some utility terrain vehicles and all-terrain vehicle tires for sale in the U.S. are mislabeled and marketed as compliant with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, instead of categorized as “Not for Highway Service” tires.

The information letter issued by NHTSA on June 3, reads in part:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has become aware of Utility Terrain Vehicle and All-Terrain Vehicle tires offered for sale in the United States that are incorrectly labeled and marketed as being compliant with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The agency is providing this information for awareness and to promote compliance within the off-road tire industry.

Over the past two-and-a-half years, USTMA has worked with NHTSA officials to address the issue of NHS tires carrying improper Department of Transportation marks and inappropriately marketed as regulated under an FMVSS.