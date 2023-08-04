USTMA Consortium Analyzes 6PPD Alternatives in Tires

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) mobilized a consortium of 16 tire manufacturers to conduct an alternatives analysis for 6PPD in tires under California’s Safer Consumer Product Regulations (SCPR). This comes after the decision by California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to act on USTMA’s recommendation to list 6PPD in tires as a priority product under the state’s Safer Consumer Products (SCP) program.

6PPD is an antioxidant and antiozonant that helps prevent the degradation and cracking of rubber compounds caused by exposure to oxygen, ozone and temperature fluctuation. As California DTSC’s alternatives analysis proceeds, USTMA said its primary focus will be on maintaining critical tire and vehicle safety benefits in any potential replacement product to ensure tire safety and performance.

“This consortium will power a collaborative approach to the alternatives analysis process, which will yield the most effective and exhaustive review possible of whether a safer alternative to 6PPD in tires currently exists,” Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO, said. “With the DTSC taking this action, we will continue our active and transparent work to complete the required alternatives analysis and collaborate with other stakeholders.”

According to the USTMA, any potential alternative to 6PPD identified through the SCPR process must provide equivalent tire safety and performance to 6PPD, while improving environmental metrics. The SCPR framework accounts for this, including the need for products to continue complying with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and other consumer, vehicle and tire manufacturer requirements.

Members include USTMA’s full members: Bridgestone Americas; Continental Tire the Americas; Giti Tire (USA); The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Hankook Tire America Corp; Kumho Tire U.S.A.; Michelin North America; Nokian Tyres; Pirelli Tire North America; Sumitomo Rubber Industries; Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas, and Yokohama Tire Corporation and USTMA’s statistical affiliate members: Double Coin North America (CMA); Maxxis International USA; Nexen Tire America; and Sailun Tire Americas.