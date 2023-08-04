 USTMA Consortium Analyzes 6PPD Alternatives in Tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

USTMA Consortium Analyzes 6PPD Alternatives in Tires

6PPD is an antioxidant and antiozonant that helps prevent the degradation and cracking of rubber compounds caused by exposure to oxygen.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
6PPD-Tire-Material

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) mobilized a consortium of 16 tire manufacturers to conduct an alternatives analysis for 6PPD in tires under California’s Safer Consumer Product Regulations (SCPR). This comes after the decision by California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) to act on USTMA’s recommendation to list 6PPD in tires as a priority product under the state’s Safer Consumer Products (SCP) program.   

Related Articles

6PPD is an antioxidant and antiozonant that helps prevent the degradation and cracking of rubber compounds caused by exposure to oxygen, ozone and temperature fluctuation. As California DTSC’s alternatives analysis proceeds, USTMA said its primary focus will be on maintaining critical tire and vehicle safety benefits in any potential replacement product to ensure tire safety and performance.

“This consortium will power a collaborative approach to the alternatives analysis process, which will yield the most effective and exhaustive review possible of whether a safer alternative to 6PPD in tires currently exists,” Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO, said. “With the DTSC taking this action, we will continue our active and transparent work to complete the required alternatives analysis and collaborate with other stakeholders.” 

According to the USTMA, any potential alternative to 6PPD identified through the SCPR process must provide equivalent tire safety and performance to 6PPD, while improving environmental metrics. The SCPR framework accounts for this, including the need for products to continue complying with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and other consumer, vehicle and tire manufacturer requirements.

Members include USTMA’s full members: Bridgestone Americas; Continental Tire the Americas; Giti Tire (USA); The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Hankook Tire America Corp; Kumho Tire U.S.A.; Michelin North America; Nokian Tyres; Pirelli Tire North America; Sumitomo Rubber Industries; Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas, and Yokohama Tire Corporation and USTMA’s statistical affiliate members: Double Coin North America (CMA); Maxxis International USA; Nexen Tire America; and Sailun Tire Americas. 

You May Also Like

AMSOIL new motor oil
Goodyear BODs
Truckers against trafficking Bridgestone tires
Atturo Big O tires
News

Alliance for Retreading Tire Solutions Formed in India

Marangoni and CEAT Limited announced a partnership to provide additional retreading solutions to the India tire market.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
CEAT Marangoni India tire

Marangoni has entered a strategic partnership with CEAT Limited to provide tire retreading solutions in the Indian market.

“Marangoni is looking forward to join forces with CEAT in order to propose a premium retread to Indian customers," Matthias Leppert, COO, Marangoni Group, said. "This will be an important step to improve the competitiveness of Indian transport companies. Based on this experience, CEAT and Marangoni intend to explore common opportunities in other markets too.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Bridgestone’s Wilson, N.C. Tire Plant Earns ISCC Plus Certification

The Wilson tire plant manufactures passenger tires, light truck radial tires and original equipment tires.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Wilson plant
Nokian to Double Tennessee Factory Tire Production Capacity by 2024

Construction also continues on a 600,000-tire warehouse next to the factory that will be ready in the summer of 2024.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Dayton-Factory-1400
TireHub Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

TireHub has added or relocated 12 TireHub Logistics Centers in the last 18 months.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear bridgestone warehouse tirehub
TIA EV Council Promotes New Chair

Mark Ferner will take over for Ron Lautzenheiser.

By Christian Hinton
Mark-Ferner,-Bridgestone

Other Posts

This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer’s audience.

By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700
This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer’s audience.

By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700
Federated to Sponsor World of Outlaws Ironman 55

Federated is in the first of a multi-year agreement to sponsor the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car work area and select races as well as serve as the title sponsor for the DIRTcar Nationals.

By Christian Hinton
2023 Federated Ironman
Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry to Carry Mavis Sponsorship

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD displayed the Mavis colors at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By Christian Hinton
Denny-Hamlin-Camry