Alliance Tire Launches Galaxy Truck Tire Line

Alliance Tire Americas, Inc. (ATA) has launched a new line of truck and bus radial (TBR) tires under its Galaxy brand.

Click Here to Read More

The new Galaxy TBR line includes 10 designs and more than 40 sizes of 16-ply, all-steel radials, with plans for continued expansion, the company says. The new Galaxy family of truck and bus radials includes long-haul, regional and long/short hybrid tires for steer, drive and trailer positions.

Several of the tires feature special chip-resistant compound for use in construction zones and on/off-road use, while others have specially engineered tread designs to minimize wear on the highway. All feature bead packages for easy mounting and secure contact with rims, ATA says.

Galaxy truck radials are manufactured in Alliance’s recently-built factory in Dahej, India. The company says every Galaxy truck and bus radial tire also undergoes rigorous physical, x-ray and RRO (radial run-out) inspection as part of Alliance’s quality assurance program.

Galaxy TBR tires are available container-direct or through ATA’s network of warehouses across the United States.