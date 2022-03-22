Connect with us

Hankook Tire Launches High-Performance All-Season Ventus S1 AS

Christian Hinton

Hankook Tire has launched the Ultra High-Performance (UHP) all-season Ventus S1 AS tire. The new Ventus S1 AS is optimized for sport driving on dry, wet and snow-covered roads. Available in 75 sizes, the Ventus S1 AS supports rim diameters of 16 to 22 in. and tread sections up to 305 millimeters.

Engineered with a higher silica concentration and maximized material dispersion, the new four-season high-performance compound in the Ventus S1 AS tire delivers enhanced grip force on all surface conditions, according to Hankook. Along with its flexible compound structure, new convex tread block designs provide enhanced drainage in wet conditions when compared to conventional concave designs.

Hankook says the interior section features a lateral groove pattern that is three percent larger than conventional products, which improves both water evacuation as well as snow traction. With an increased sipe density, the inside pattern also has more biting edges, creating additional points for traction in the snow. A wider and stiffer tread block arrangement at the outside section of the tire increases dry handing performance, lateral stability, and steering response.

