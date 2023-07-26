 Uniroyal Releases Laredo HT, AT Tires

The new tire line will accommodate pickup trucks and SUVs and includes 66 total size offerings.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Uniroyal is launching two tire lines for trucks and SUVs: the Uniroyal Laredo HT and Laredo AT.

“We know as the market shifts, people are buying larger vehicles and using pickup trucks as daily drivers,” Michelle Grim, Uniroyal brand director, said. “The Laredo family of tires will help accommodate this dynamic market shift while delivering the high quality and versatility our customers expect.”

The Uniroyal Laredo HT is an all-season highway tire for light-duty pickup trucks and SUVs, according to the company. The Laredo HT tire is also accompanied by a 60,000-mile warranty.

The company said its Uniroyal Laredo AT all-season tire can accommodate both on- and off-road while driving a light-duty pickup truck or SUV. The tire features staggered shoulder blocks and a tread compound that offers long-lasting, consistent tread wear on the highway, Uniroyal says.

Both tires are backed by a 45-day satisfaction guarantee and between the Laredo AT and HT tires, there are a total of 66 size offerings.

