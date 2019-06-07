Uniroyal Tires Rolls Out Tiger Paw Touring All-Season Tire

Uniroyal Tires launched the Tiger Paw Touring All-Season, a tire for passenger cars, minivans, CUVs and SUVs, in 114 sizes that will cover more than 196 million of the 245 million vehicles on the road today.

The new product offers consumers a 45-day ride guarantee and features an optimized footprint for even treadwear, Uniroyal says. Its all-season compound and high sipe density give the Tiger Paw Touring All-Season traction and biting edges for rain, light snow and muddy conditions, according to the company.

The tire will be available in H- and V-speed ratings with 75,000- and 65,000-mile warranties, respectively. Of the 114 new sizes, 50 fit 18-in. and above rim diameters, keeping up with consumer demand for larger wheel sizes.

The Tiger Paw Touring All-Season is the third product currently available in the Tiger Paw family of tires, joining the Tiger Paw GTZ All-Season 2 and the Tiger Paw Ice & SnowTM 3.