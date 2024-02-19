Turbo Wholesale Tires partners with LA Rams’s Kyren Williams

Turbo Wholesale Tires has revealed a brand partnership with Kyren Williams of the LA Rams. The All-Pro NFL running back will be the second LA Rams player partner for Turbo Wholesale Tires and will serve as the official brand ambassador for the company’s Lexani Performance Tire brand, as did his teammate Cooper Kupp before him.

“I am thrilled to become a part of Lexani Performance Tires and am eager to collaborate with the brand team,” Williams said. “As an NFL running back, having optimal performance on the field is essential to being the best. It’s evident that Lexani Performance Tires prioritizes performance in their tire products, and I am excited about working with a team that aligns with my values.”

Williams will appear in promotional print and social media campaigns.