Transtar’s Neil Sethi Featured on AMN Drivetime Podcast

During his recent AMN Drivetime podcast interview with Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox , Neil Sethi, president and CEO of Transtar Holding Company, shared his fascinating journey from studying biology and medicine as an undergrad to shifting gears and finishing with an MBA focused on finance. Throughout this journey, which continues today in his role at Transtar, some key themes prevail for Sethi – the desire to serve and a passion to innovate.

“The most critical value proposition for us is really to help our customers solve their problems,” said Sethi, adding later in the interview that, “I think what I learned in medical school does translate – believe it or not – into the role that I have [today]. At the end of the day, it’s all about working with great teams. It’s understanding people and understanding how to work together. It’s understanding how to work with people from all types of different backgrounds, with all different types of skill sets. [From] where I sit, it’s about really solving problems, finding opportunities and being innovative. And I think that part of what I learned about healthcare and in medical school actually continues with me to this day.”