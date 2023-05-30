 AMN Drivetime Features GB Remanufacturing’s Michael Kitching

AMN Drivetime

GB Remanufacturing President and CEO Michael Kitching says remanufacturing can be a key player in the growing sustainability conversations taking place today.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

At the helm of one of the automotive aftermarket’s leading remanufacturing firms, GB Remanufacturing President and CEO Michael Kitching says he’s proud to see remanufacturing getting the attention it deserves as a key player in the growing sustainability conversations taking place today. 

GB Remanufacturing was founded by Mike and his father Bill Kitching in 1986. The company remanufactures and distributes premium gasoline and diesel fuel system-related products to its customers around the world and is based in Long Beach, California.

“Remanufacturing is the ultimate environmentally friendly type of business,” said Kitching. “We take units that are previously deemed either defective or just used and remanufacture that to OEM specs or better sometimes. It saves the environment, it saves the consumer a lot of money, so yeah, we’re proud to be in this industry.”

Kitching recently joined Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox in the AMN Drivetime podcast studio to talk about changes in the industry, the story of building a family-owned and operated business and much more.

During the interview, Bill and Mike talk about:

  • 0:10: A bit of history about the family business, what the “GB” in the company name stands for and why
  • 1:37 What Mike originally set out to do as a career before joining the family business
  • 3:42 The renewed interest in reman today as a key element of sustainability efforts
  • 6:48 The importance of keeping GB Remanufacturing jobs in the U.S.
  • 8:40 Other critical industry and business issues the company is watching closely right now
  • 11:55 Mike’s diehard love of the Long Beach Grand Prix and how that got started
  • 14:30 Mike’s favorite hobbies (skiing and golfing) and where he enjoys them
  • 16:59 The ever-popular Lightning Round

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by AISIN.

Falken’s Rick Brennan Talks New Tires, Manufacturing Investments

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX, SRNA’s Rick Brennan talks Falken’s new products, investments in manufacturing and what’s in store for 2023.

Like many tiremakers, the Falken brand experienced the supply chain woes brought on by the pandemic, and as recovery continues, it’s looking forward to another exciting year in 2023. Just late last year, Falken launched a pair of new tires that promise to cover more fitments for dealers so that the brand can be their go-to in the marketplace.

