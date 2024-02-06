AMN Drivetime with Epicor’s Jon Owens

Serendipity led Jon Owens, national sales manager for Epicor, to find the automotive aftermarket. Jon started out in sales for Timken Roller Bearing in Canton, Ohio, and describes finding the aftermarket after graduating from college as being in the right place at the right time. However, it wasn’t until he took over the NAPA Auto Parts account for Timken and started going to meetings, such as the AWDA Conference, where he truly recognized the power of volunteering for industry committees.

“You’re exposed to industry icons and you just can’t beat that kind of exposure,” said Owens, who just began his two-year stint as president of the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF), and arguably, has become an industry icon himself. “For me, it all began at AWDA. I was smitten with it and convinced that industry volunteerism benefited not only the industry, but also benefited me personally and whatever company I was going to represent.”

Since then, the list of organizations and committees Owens has served on is too long to publish here. Yet in his time at various automotive aftermarket companies, he has always been sure to remain involved outside of his 9-to-5 and has learned many lessons in business and life from the aftermarket professionals he has volunteered with.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, sponsored by AISIN, Owens delves into those lessons as well as his career trajectory from Timken to Epicor and describes his vision for AACF.

EPISODE OVERVIEW

How Owens found the automotive aftermarket (0:58);

His college football career and what he learned most from playing the sport at a high level (3:46);

Owens’s mentors in the automotive aftermarket (5:06);

His involvement in the automotive aftermarket organizations and what makes our industry different when it comes to service outside of your day job (10:48);

His biggest lessons from his involvement in aftermarket committees and organizations (16:32);

Owens describes his vision for AACF as president for the next two years (22:45);

How you can help with the AACF’s mission today (29:54).

