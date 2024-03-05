AMN Drivetime celebrates MEMA’s 120th anniversary with Bill Long

As MEMA commemorates its 120th anniversary, it’s an opportunity to reflect on the organization’s profound impact on the automotive aftermarket. Founded on March 2, 1904, MEMA has evolved from a modest gathering of parts manufacturers in Cleveland to a pivotal force in the global automotive landscape.

Over the decades, MEMA has been at the forefront of several key initiatives, including: the introduction of credit reporting services in 1914 to ensure financial stability within the industry; the co-sponsorship of the inaugural automotive service industry show in 1933, paving the way for what would become the AAPEX events; the establishment of divisions and market segments within MEMA to cater to the diverse needs of its members, from heavy-duty manufacturers to the aftermarket suppliers; and the advocacy for critical legislative measures, including the National Vehicle Safety Act of 1966, the USMCA in 2019 and today’s battle for the Right to Repair.

From advocating for fair trade policies to fostering young talent through leadership councils, MEMA’s efforts have consistently aimed at advancing the business interests of its members and the industry at large.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, sponsored by AISIN, Bill Long, president and chief executive officer, discusses MEMA’s recent reorganization to better serve its members amidst industry transformations, reflected on his 11 years at MEMA and highlighted efforts in advocacy, sustainability, U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, and global trade expansion.

Episode Overview