 AMN Drivetime celebrates MEMA's 120th anniversary with Bill Long

AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime celebrates MEMA’s 120th anniversary with Bill Long

MEMA looks to the future as it celebrates 120 years making a big impact.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Published:

As MEMA commemorates its 120th anniversary, it’s an opportunity to reflect on the organization’s profound impact on the automotive aftermarket. Founded on March 2, 1904, MEMA has evolved from a modest gathering of parts manufacturers in Cleveland to a pivotal force in the global automotive landscape.

Related Articles

Over the decades, MEMA has been at the forefront of several key initiatives, including: the introduction of credit reporting services in 1914 to ensure financial stability within the industry; the co-sponsorship of the inaugural automotive service industry show in 1933, paving the way for what would become the AAPEX events; the establishment of divisions and market segments within MEMA to cater to the diverse needs of its members, from heavy-duty manufacturers to the aftermarket suppliers; and the advocacy for critical legislative measures, including the National Vehicle Safety Act of 1966, the USMCA in 2019 and today’s battle for the Right to Repair.

From advocating for fair trade policies to fostering young talent through leadership councils, MEMA’s efforts have consistently aimed at advancing the business interests of its members and the industry at large.

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, sponsored by AISIN, Bill Long, president and chief executive officer, discusses MEMA’s recent reorganization to better serve its members amidst industry transformations, reflected on his 11 years at MEMA and highlighted efforts in advocacy, sustainability, U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, and global trade expansion.

Episode Overview

  • Introduction to MEMA’s 120th anniversary, the founding of MEMA in 1904, and its original directors and members. (00:56)
  • Expansion of MEMA’s membership and the evolution of its purpose, highlighting key historical moments and contributions to the automotive industry. (02:56)
  • Significant milestones in MEMA’s history, including the introduction of credit reporting services, co-sponsoring the automotive service industry show, opening the DC office, and the formation of various market segments within MEMA. (04:53)
  • Reflections on personal experiences and meaningful moments within MEMA over the past 11 years. (08:05)
  • Discussion on the organizational changes in MEMA, aimed at better positioning the association for the future. (11:03)
  • Future plans and focus areas for MEMA, including strengthening the supplier voice in Washington DC, addressing manufacturing competitiveness, and expanding global trade. (14:21)
  • The “Lightning Round” of quick questions. (19:00)

Video

K&M Tire’s president discusses her vision for progressive tire dealers in 2024

We dig into K&M Tire’s 2024 goals, expansion expectations and the details of the company’s latest partnerships.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
WT-K&M-Cheryl-Gossard-1400x700

What does "leveling up" your tire business in 2024 mean? It's an easy question to write off while your bays are filling up, or when your phones are ringing off the hook, or when a shipping delay stops an important order from arriving on time, or when a customer is complaining, or when your shop equipment fails...

Read Full Article

