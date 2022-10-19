AMN Drivetime Quick Hit: AAPEX 2022

Just in case you weren’t already excited for AAPEX 2022, this AMN Drivetime Quick Hit conversation with the the Auto Care Association’s Bill Hanvey and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association’s (AASA) Paul McCarthy, co-owners of the AAPEX show, will get you pumped up for this year’s event. AAPEX 2022 will take place Nov. 1-3 in Las Vegas.

In this new format from the AMN Drivetime podcast, host and CEO Bill Babcox digs into everything AAPEX for a quick 13-minute chat that runs the gamut from what’s new and exciting at this year’s show to everyone’s favorite watering hole off the show floor.

To check out other podcasts from AMN Drivetime, click here.

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.