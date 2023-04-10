 Transtar Industries Joins The Pronto Network

Transtar Industries Joins The Pronto Network

Transtar Industries has expanded its nationwide distribution network with The Pronto Network.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Transtar Industries has joined The Pronto Network as a warehouse distributor member and supplier partner. In early March, Transtar acquired C&M Auto Parts, a full-line warehouse distributor headquartered in Trenton, New Jersey, that has been a member of Pronto since 2008.

“We’re proud to participate as The Pronto Network’s newest warehouse distributor member and broaden their portfolio of quality products,” said Neil Sethi, Transtar president and chief executive officer. “With more than 63 locations, we’re looking forward to serving new customers through this relationship.”

“Transtar joining The Pronto Network represents a significant expansion in our nationwide distribution network,” said Robert Roos, Pronto network president. “Moreover, Pronto Network WD’s will benefit from the ease of finding and ordering parts on www.Transend.us.”

Glenn Morreale, C&M president, added: “Over the years, C&M has benefited from our partnership with Pronto and now The Pronto Network. Their supplier and national account programs provide growth and opportunity, while the national meetings help us prepare for the demands of the automotive aftermarket.”

