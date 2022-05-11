Transtar Expands Into A/C Parts

Transtar Industries has launched a comprehensive line of vehicle air conditioning parts, components, and tools. The organization says the Transtar A/C product line is its first entry into non-transmission or driveline parts in its 47-year history.
The Transtar A/C product line offers a complete line of air conditioning parts and covers thousands of vehicles from 1970 to today. Customers can benefit from all-new aftermarket clutches and compressors, condensers and evaporators, expansion valves and more, the company says.