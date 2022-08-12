Connect with us

Pronto Network President Featured on AMN Drivetime [Podcast]

Christian Hinton

on

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Bill and Robert also dive into the following topics:

0:50 – How Robert was recruited to the aftermarket right out of high school

3:06 – How it feels to go from stocking parts shelves to leading a national program group

5:24 – What Pronto Network members are most focused on today

8:57 – What Roos believes it takes to stay cutting edge and nimble today

12:41 – An update on Supply Chain issues from the distribution perspective

15:24 – For the love of industry trade shows

18:42 – People who have made a difference in his career

25:34 – The value of daily routines

27:12 – Roos’ responses to the ever-popular Lightning Round!

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.

