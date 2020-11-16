Toyo Tires Debuts Virtual Treadpass 3-D Experience

Click Here to Read More

With a dozen, one-of-a-kind vehicles making their world debut, Toyo Tires Treadpass 3-D provides virtual attendees the chance to explore the vehicles with a 360-degree view, read specs on the builds, take photos and share them on social media as well as enter for the chance to win exclusive pins by Leen Customs.

People can experience Treadpass 3-D from their smartphones, tablets and computers by visiting www.toyotires.com/treadpass .

All vehicles showcased in Treadpass 3-D are outfitted with Toyo Tires including the new Toyo Open Country A/T III, the Toyo Open Country M/T and the Toyo Proxes R888R competition tire.