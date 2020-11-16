Toyo Tires Debuts Virtual Treadpass 3-D Experience

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp.’s (Toyo Tires) Toyo Tires Treadpass 3-D Experience is now available virtually.
With a dozen, one-of-a-kind vehicles making their world debut, Toyo Tires Treadpass 3-D provides virtual attendees the chance to explore the vehicles with a 360-degree view, read specs on the builds, take photos and share them on social media as well as enter for the chance to win exclusive pins by Leen Customs.
People can experience Treadpass 3-D from their smartphones, tablets and computers by visiting www.toyotires.com/treadpass.
All vehicles showcased in Treadpass 3-D are outfitted with Toyo Tires including the new Toyo Open Country A/T III, the Toyo Open Country M/T and the Toyo Proxes R888R competition tire.
Vehicles on display include:
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS “BULLY” by Ben Craven
- Features a 1,000 HP Supercharged Engine, race-tuned suspension with splined sway bars and custom valved coil overs, SPAL cooled power steering coolers, thermostatically controlled oil coolers, and Toyo Proxes R888R tires.
2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 by Alex Lawn
- Features the first Pandem C8 widebody kit in the U.S., Airlift air suspension, full Borla exhaust, Ld97 forged wheels and Toyo Proxes R888R tires.
1991 Ford Bronco by Stephen Lewis
- Features a Turn Key LS3 Engine 500 HP and Cullhane 4L80 Transmission, Currie rear end housing and third member, Ocho Fab TTB front beams, King Shocks Chassis, Method Race Wheels and Toyo Open Country M/T tires.
2018 Honda Civic Type R “LMTLS R” by Luigi Arroyo
- Features the first complete Varis body kit for the Civic Type R, custom Alcantara interior, a full paint color change and Toyo Proxes R888R tires.
2020 Jeep Gladiator “BBJT” by Mitch Button
- Features a Metalcloak “Duroflex” Game Changer Suspension with 6PAK Shocks, Undercloak Integrated Armor System, additional storage solution systems and Toyo Open Country M/T tires.
1955 Mercedes Gullwing Widebody Droptop by John Sarkysian
- Features a real modern AMG frame and drivetrain, S Klub 300sl droptop, Koenigsegg style doors, electric hatch and trunk, custom dashboard and interior and Toyo Proxes Sport tires.
2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR “The CSF Evo X” by Ravi Dolwani
- Features a newly rebuilt engine, custom rear wing and front air dam and Toyo Proxes RS1 tires; transformed from a crashed race vehicle.
1975 Porsche 935 Bisimoto M16 by Bisi Ezerioha
- First-ever classic 935 with full drive-by-wire throttle control, a full CAN BUS communication protocol, 997 6-speed gearbox and Toyo Proxes RR tires.
2019 Rolls Royce Cullinan by Savini Wheels
- Features a SPOFEC Overdose Widebody kit, lowered suspension, Savini Wheels Luxury Collection SL3 in 24-in. Duoblock in high polished with white accents and Toyo Proxes ST III tires.
1993 Toyota 4Runner “5150 Lux” by Scott Kanemura
- Features a drag race tube frame chassis with a shorten rear-ended and four-link suspension, bored and stroked Toyota in-line 6 3.4 liter turbocharged 2JZ turbo, a custom interior with a unique double floor system for style and aerodynamic advantages and Toyo Proxes TQ tires.
2020 Toyota GR Supra by Daniel Song in collaboration with TRMNL Racing
- Features the first production Varis Supreme 90 widebody kit in the world, prototype Garrett based turbo system by AMS Performance, Recaro Pro Racer RMS seats, Brembo GTS brakes and Toyo Proxes R888R tires.
2019 Volkswagen Atlas by Adrian Puente
- Features a Forge Motorsports Overland 1.5 leveling kit, WILCO Offroad Hitch Gate SOLO Tire carrier, Thule Canyon XT with Canyon Extension XT Basket, Black Rhino Gun Black wheels and Toyo Open Country A/T III tires.