Toyo Tires President, CEO Roy Bromfield to Retire

The company has retained CarterBaldwin Executive Search to identify and present candidates. Bromfield will lead the search for Toyo Tires, ensuring the right fit and a seamless changeover. The timeline for Bromfield’s departure in 2021 will be determined once a successor is identified.

Bromfield graduated from West Point and served eight years as an officer in the U.S. Army before joining the tire industry in 1984. He has held executive positions at Michelin, Q Tires and, since 2012, at Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. He was named the company’s first American president and CEO in October 2017.

Toyo Tires says he is credited with building a strong culture, developing the company’s channel and customer strategies, revamping Toyo Tires’ product offerings, enabling the thrill of the Toyo Tires brand and leading significant market growth and profitability.

On his retirement and departure from Toyo Tires, Bromfield said, “The tire industry has provided me with a rewarding career and enabled me to provide for my family in keeping with the American Dream. I am so thankful for the people along the way who have helped me attain success in serving my companies and our employees and customers. Toyo Tires has been a great adventure for the past eight years and what a pleasure it has been to get to know beautiful Japan and its unique culture, delightful people, and wonderful food. I am honored to be able to head into retirement on a timetable that I have chosen. I will work closely with executive management to find a successor and to set him or her up for a positive transition. Whoever that is will inherit an elite team, excellent products, a great brand, and a successful business model.”