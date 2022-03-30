Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Toyo Tires introduced the Toyo M325, an on/off-road heavy-duty all-position tire. The newest edition to the Toyo Tires’ M-Line of commercial tires is the cornerstone of the company’s construction line, providing coverage for mixed service fleets serving the construction, mining, energy and logging industries.
Through several years of real-world testing in severe-duty applications, Toyo Tires says it developed a sturdy casing with e-balance technology that minimizes service growth of the tread profile and maintains a uniform and flatter tread radius for the entire life of the casing.