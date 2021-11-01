Toyo Tires to Unveil 32 Vehicles at Treadpass at SEMA Show

Toyo Tires is set to make a splash with the return of the SEMA Show to Las Vegas from November 2-5. The company will unveil over 35 world-debut vehicles in the Toyo Tires Treadpass area between the Central and South Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center as well as two art installations.

Returning for its eigth year, Toyo Tires’ Treadpass will showcase one of the largest concentrations of world-debut vehicles. The art installations, one by conceptual artist and designer Joshua Vides and the other featuring Audi builds by Ken Block and Brian Scotto of Hoonigan, will be the centerpiece of the Toyo Tires outdoor booth in front of the South Hall entrance (Exhibit #84160). Attendees will also have a chance to collect limited-edition Leen Customs pins in both locations, Toyo said. Thirty-two vehicles will make their world debuts in the Toyo Tires Treadpass including a 1000whp 1994 Mazda RX-7, a 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer with chopped doors, and an iconic 1982 DeLorean DMC 12, the company said.

Art Installations In front of South Hall, attendees will witness the black and white art of Joshua Vides. He has applied his signature style to a range of mediums from shoes to cars and has worked with major brands such as BMW, Fendi, Converse, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Toyo says. Vides’ new project with Toyo Tires will showcase his own BMW E30 M3 on Toyo Proxes Sport A/S tires. Adjacent to the Joshua Vides display, Ken Block and Brian Scotto will be revealing all-new Audi builds featuring art by Ricardo Gonzalez aka “Itsaliving.” Block will be displaying an Audi Sport Quattro Tribute built by LCE in Germany and Scotto will be unveiling an Audi Coupe Quattro, a project car he bought in 2004.

“Toyo Tires is excited to rejoin SEMA 2021 in person and bring back our celebration of creativity and vehicle execution at Treadpass,” said John Thomas, president and chief executive officer, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “SEMA allows us to highlight and partner with some of the best builders in the industry. They choose Toyo Tires knowing the right tires elevate the look, feel and performance of their vehicle.” New Vehicle Builds at 2021 SEMA Show Here are a few of the vehicles that show attendees will be able to view in the Toyo Tires Treadpass. 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer Built by Ben Craven and his team at Craven Performance, this 1972 Chevy K5 Blazer was commissioned by a client as a tribute to their late mother. Ben and his team wanted to take this first-generation Blazer and turn it into a reliable beach cruiser or street screamer that you can have a blast with, without drifting too far from its intended use.

The build showcases the boxed factory frame and eight-lug axles with custom chopped doors that align level with the rear bed sides, giving the Blazer subtle and clean lines. The dual spare tire carrier was also removed to continue with the clean classic look of this K5. The interior features their all-out center console that ties into a floating center console for the rear passengers, keeping the cabin lines as clean as the exterior. The Blazer will be riding on Toyo Open Country M/T tires. 2021 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab RST Legendary Concepts in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, builds modern-day vehicles based on legendary vehicle personalities, Toyo said. Partnering with Saleen for this year’s SEMA build, which is a modern interpretation of the famous “Smokey & The Bandit” Trans Am in a street truck format. The base vehicle is a 2021 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab RST and is a complete build including a bespoke widebody kit, aero and styling, wheels, and interior. The L83 5.3L engine is blueprinted and built out to a supercharged 700HP.

The built engine is paired with an all-new Magnuson DI supercharger. The exterior takes on a transformation with a widebody kit and aerodynamics that are perfectly suited for this type of performance truck. The vehicle features Monoblock 8-piston 4D brakes supplied by Brembo, a Magnaflow exhaust, and Toyo Proxes ST III tires. 1982 DeLorean DMC 12 Tim Moceri is debuting the 1982 DeLorean DMC 12. For over 18 years, Moceri has been building and racing cars, fine-tuning his craft and creating his own style by taking bits and pieces from all forms of motorsports and incorporating them in his builds. His main goal with the DeLorean was to take the 80s styling and turn it up a notch, from the clear Ferrari F40 inspires rear engine cover to the one-off custom wide body kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, and an IMSA inspired twin-turbo layout that hangs out of the back of the car. The DeLorean will sit on Toyo Proxes R888RTM tires.

