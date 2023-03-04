 Michelin Debutes New Long-Haul Commercial Truck Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Michelin Debutes New Long-Haul Commercial Truck Tire

TMC's 2023 annual meeting featured Michelin's newest addition to its long-haul family - the X Line Energy Z+.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Michelin new commercial tire debuts at TMC

During the 2023 TMC annual meeting, Michelin announced the newest addition to its long-haul product line, the Michelin X Line Energy Z+. This tire is expected to launch in Q3 of 2023 and Michelin says it boasts low rolling resistance, excellent mileage and long-lasting traction.

Related Articles

According to Michelin, the commercial tire has an 18/32″ deep tread design and features “Regenion technology,” allowing additional tread grooves to develop at lower tread depths. The tire will be available in one size, 295/75R22.5 LRH. Michelin says it expects the new tire to offer significant benefits for long-haul trucking operations, including improved fuel efficiency and reduced operating costs.

The tire also features “Infinicoil technology,” featuring a continuous steel wire, up to ¼ mile in length, that is wrapped around the tire circumference to make it more stable and durable throughout its service life, Michelin noted. Regenion utilizes metal 3D printing techniques that enable the tread design to evolve over time as it wears, giving drivers the grip they need over the service life of the tire in all conditions, the company said.

You May Also Like

TMC continental tire release
Double-Coin-REM-2S-tire
Tire-Pros-Conf-2023
News

TIA Stresses Safety, Spotlights RIST Procedure with Service Demo

Industry vet Matt White showed the step by step process for performing the RIST procedure safely.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ETS OTR conference panel

It doesn’t matter how experienced you are in the OTR industry, you should regularly be updated on training to keep you safe during service. At this year’s 68th OTR Conference, Kevin Rohlwing, chief technical officer for the Tire Industry Association (TIA), hosted a live training demo with a digital twist. Instead of showing TIA’s RIST (remove, inspect, snug, torque) safety procedures through a PowerPoint slide or a series of old videos, a live training session was done at the Komatsu Proving Ground just south of Tucson, AZ via a live camera feed. During this live demonstration, Rohlwing was joined on stage by TIA Compliance Specialist Jeff Faubion and Roy Galyer, training manager for Klinge Holdings.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Apollo Tyres Hires Head of Commercial Sales for US, Canada

Brad Person’s hiring coincides with Apollo’s launch of its complete commercial tire line at the TMC Show.

By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-Brad-Persons
Nokian Starts Hiring Workers to Double Capacity at Dayton Plant

The company will bring in approximately 125 new employees this year.

By Madeleine Winer
Sustainability, Infrastructure Hot Topics at 2023 OTR Tire Conference

OTR industry leaders converged to deliberate on and learn about key industry issues.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conference-Arce
Martins Launches Line of Impact Wrenches

Martins new line includes seven impact wrenches under the Impulse line of products.

By Madeleine Winer
Martins-impact-wrench-line

Other Posts

Goodyear Launches Fuel Max 1AD for Super Regional Applications

The tire’s hybrid lug-to-rib tread pattern enhances traction and helps improve rolling resistance, says Goodyear.

By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear Fuel Max 1AD
Apollo Tyres Launches Line-Haul Truck Tires at TMC Show

The new range will allow Apollo to cover 85% of the commercial truck tire market.

By Madeleine Winer
Apollo-Tyres-TMC
Goodyear Introduces First EV Tire for Regional Fleets

Goodyear said its RangeMax RSD EV tire delivers ultra-low rolling resistance and energy efficiency for regional work vehicles.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear EV Tire for Fleets
MPC Acquires 13 Big O Tires Stores in Kansas City

MPC, a Big O franchisee, purchased the stores from TBC Corporation.

By Madeleine Winer