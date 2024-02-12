 Toyo Tire U.S.A. enters multi-year agreement with BMW Car Club

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Toyo Tire U.S.A. enters multi-year agreement with BMW Car Club

New sponsor additions in 2024 include Toyo Tires extending the contingency sponsorship to other classes with a payout program available.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Toyo-Tires-BMW-Car-Club-of-America-1400

Toyo Tire U.S.A. has entered a new multi-year agreement with the BMW Car Club of America, continuing a partnership that extends through 2026. As a broad contingency sponsor, Toyo Tires said it will continue to support one of the fastest-growing segments within BMW Club Racing. New additions in 2024 include Toyo Tires extending the contingency sponsorship to other classes with a payout program available for E30, E36 and E46 Spec classes as well as non-spec classes. These contingency payouts will be available for each race event weekend throughout the year.

Related Articles

“As enthusiasts ourselves, we are proud to give back to the racing community and continue our support of the BMW CCA Club Racing,” Stan Chen, senior manager, events, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. said. “Featuring thrilling and competitive racing that is cost effective, this segment of racing continues to grow in popularity, and we are dedicated to continuing the Toyo legacy in the world of racing.”

Toyo Tires said it is currently the spec tire for three generations of spec racing classes. These tires include the Toyo Proxes RR, the all-new Proxes R, and Proxes RA1.

You May Also Like

Cosmo-Tires-South-America
E+ Yokohama EV
Deborah-Augsburger-SRNA-1400
News

Valvoline to feature Restore & Protect motor oil during Super Bowl pre-game commercial

The 30-second commercial about its new Restore & Protect motor oil will air during the pre-game show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Valvoline-RestoreProtect-oil

Valvoline Global will showcase its latest product, Restore & Protect, during a 30-second commercial during pre-game coverage of the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 between 5-5:30 p.m. EST.

Earlier this month, Valvoline Global introduced its new premium full synthetic motor oil, Restore & Protect, which the company said removes up to 100% of engine-killing deposits with continuous use.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Yokohama Tire partners with California State Parks Foundation

To begin the partnership, Yokohama will support California State Parks Foundation at three Malibu-area sites and three projects in San Diego.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Tire-CA-State-Parks-Foundation-cleanup-at-Silver-Strand-State-Beach-1400
Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing releases Mini Angle Die Grinder

The AirCat 6250 ¼ in. is low weight and features a design that provides access into tight spaces.

By Christian Hinton
Florida-Pneumatic-AirCat-6250-1400
PRT launches 22 new products on complete strut assemblies

The new items expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represent more than 12 million vehicles in new coverage.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-Jan24_22-new-products-1400
Moore Tires to rebuild Illinois flagship location

Moore Tires Rock Falls, the company’s headquarters and flagship location, had a fire in mid-January that resulted in a total loss.

By Christian Hinton
Moore-Tires-new-location-600

Other Posts

K&M Tire challenges dealers to evolve their businesses at 2024 conference

The audience was also updated on programs and incentives members can receive with Mr. Tire/Big 3 Tire dealer programs.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA promotes new director of commercial truck tires

Cliff Stewart has over 22 years of experience in the automotive industry and he spent 18 of them in the tire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Cliff-Stewart-SRNA-1400
Litens Aftermarket acquires Kenakore Solutions

With the completion of the acquisition, Kenakore’s distribution center will be rebranded as “Litens Aftermarket Distribution.”

By Christian Hinton
Litens-NewDistributionCenter
Gallery: Highlights from the 2024 K&M Tire Conference & Trade Show

Hundreds of tire dealers who are part of the K&M Tire network traveled to Atlantic City, NJ for the 2024 K&M Tire Dealer Conference and Trade Show.

By Christian Hinton
Winners-KM Top Shop