Toyo Tire U.S.A. enters multi-year agreement with BMW Car Club

Toyo Tire U.S.A. has entered a new multi-year agreement with the BMW Car Club of America, continuing a partnership that extends through 2026. As a broad contingency sponsor, Toyo Tires said it will continue to support one of the fastest-growing segments within BMW Club Racing. New additions in 2024 include Toyo Tires extending the contingency sponsorship to other classes with a payout program available for E30, E36 and E46 Spec classes as well as non-spec classes. These contingency payouts will be available for each race event weekend throughout the year.

“As enthusiasts ourselves, we are proud to give back to the racing community and continue our support of the BMW CCA Club Racing,” Stan Chen, senior manager, events, sponsorships and motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. said. “Featuring thrilling and competitive racing that is cost effective, this segment of racing continues to grow in popularity, and we are dedicated to continuing the Toyo legacy in the world of racing.”

Toyo Tires said it is currently the spec tire for three generations of spec racing classes. These tires include the Toyo Proxes RR, the all-new Proxes R, and Proxes RA1.